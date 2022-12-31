National

CEF welcomes nod for acquisition of stake in Saldanha gas terminal

Competition authority approves Strategic Fuel Fund’s 60% stake in Avedia Energy

31 December 2022 - 16:35 Staff Writer

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) on Saturday welcomed the Competition Tribunal’s nod for the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) acquisition of a 60% stake in Avedia Energy.

The SFF’s equity stake includes the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal in Saldanha, Cape Town...

