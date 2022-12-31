Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes and expecting recessions around the globe.
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Competition authority approves Strategic Fuel Fund’s 60% stake in Avedia Energy
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
The Bahamian Securities Commission's move followed a warning from FTX founder over cyberattacks against the exchange
Energy department announces cuts to most fuel prices on Wednesday, but LP gas to rise
Kyiv mayor says at least one person was killed and eight injured in fresh bombardment
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club until June 2025
As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Westwood was synonymous with 1970s punk rock
The Central Energy Fund (CEF) on Saturday welcomed the Competition Tribunal’s nod for the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) acquisition of a 60% stake in Avedia Energy.
The SFF’s equity stake includes the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal in Saldanha, Cape Town...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CEF welcomes nod for acquisition of stake in Saldanha gas terminal
Competition authority approves Strategic Fuel Fund’s 60% stake in Avedia Energy
The Central Energy Fund (CEF) on Saturday welcomed the Competition Tribunal’s nod for the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) acquisition of a 60% stake in Avedia Energy.
The SFF’s equity stake includes the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal in Saldanha, Cape Town...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.