The SA Weather Service has forecast wet conditions for most parts of the country on Christmas Day.
Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said showers and thundershowers can be expected in parts of Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the south coast of the Western Cape on Christmas Day.
The wet weather will continue into the Day Of Goodwill, says Mahlangu.
Wet conditions are expected to begin on Friday in the eastern parts of the Free State and Eastern Cape.
“A yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges, localised damage to property and livelihood and vehicle accidents are expected over the northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday,” Mahlangu said.
Wet Christmas predicted for most parts of the country
Warning issued over destructive thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape
