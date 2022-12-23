National

Eskom posts 2021 loss of R12.3bn despite operating profit rising 238%

Utility expects R20bn current year net loss with sales falling and more spent on maintenance, diesel and debt servicing

23 December 2022 - 15:07 Denene Erasmus

Power utility Eskom reported a loss of R12.3bn for the year to end-March 2022, its fifth annual deficit running.

The results were published on Thursday, about three months after the statutory end of September deadline after being delayed by the appointment of new external auditors due to late completion of the previous financial year’s audit...

