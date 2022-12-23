Eskom posts 2021 loss of R12.3bn despite operating profit rising 238%

Trade is extremely thin ahead of the Christmas long weekend
A lethargic SA could invite heavy penalties under a new mechanism to stop dumping of dirty industry outside Europe
After restating its results for the period ended March 2021, the annual loss for that financial year increased from R18.9bn to a record R25bn
People will try to undermine the gravitas of this decision, he says after resigning from the party that expelled him
Co-founder Pony Ma delivers a scathing takedown after Tencent’s growth dries up over the past year
We see adoption of mobile devices and data as essential in order to give people better access to health, education and trade
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza discusses the outlook for the holiday season in terms of travel and accommodation and consumer spending
Swift end to Covid-zero restrictions leads to surge in highly contagious variants in population with low natural immunity
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Power utility Eskom reported a loss of R12.3bn for the year to end-March 2022, its fifth annual deficit running.
The results were published on Thursday, about three months after the statutory end of September deadline after being delayed by the appointment of new external auditors due to late completion of the previous financial year’s audit...
