National

SA wheat harvest expected to be 1.6% lower than last year

Committee estimates the 2022 harvest will come in at 2.249-million tonnes

21 December 2022 - 16:36 Nelson Banya
Picture: REUTERS/KARL PLUME
Picture: REUTERS/KARL PLUME

Farmers are expected to harvest 1.6% less wheat in the 2022 season compared with the previous season, the government’s Crop Estimates Committee said on Wednesday.

The committee’s fifth winter wheat crop forecast estimates the 2022 wheat harvest at 2.249-million tonnes, down from the 2.285-million tonnes harvested last year.

Reuters

Kaap Agri still on track for bumper profit harvest in 2025

Revenue and profit surge as the group eyes record of R1bn
Companies
3 weeks ago

JAVIER BLAS: Idea of a 2022 food crisis was dubious from the start

Most of the world’s top agricultural commodity exporters have kept markets largely open, with the lesson of 2022 being that the best source of food ...
Opinion
1 month ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: What do global wheat production dynamics mean for SA?

SA is expected to remain comfortable regarding wheat supplies and import activity during the 2022/23 marketing year
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe does not have the capacity to ...
National
2.
Reserve Bank hacked four months ago
National
3.
Few Zimbabweans in the queue for new visas
National
4.
Thousands left without power in storm-hit ...
National
5.
Eskom hits ANC conference for a six
National

Related Articles

Road and rail washaways are next hurdle for Australia’s farmers

News

Kaap Agri still on track for bumper profit harvest in 2025

Companies / Land & Agriculture

WANDILE SIHLOBO: What do global wheat production dynamics mean for SA?

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.