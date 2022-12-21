Markets seek cues from US GDP and core personal consumption expenditure price index numbers due this week
Farmers are expected to harvest 1.6% less wheat in the 2022 season compared with the previous season, the government’s Crop Estimates Committee said on Wednesday.
The committee’s fifth winter wheat crop forecast estimates the 2022 wheat harvest at 2.249-million tonnes, down from the 2.285-million tonnes harvested last year.
SA wheat harvest expected to be 1.6% lower than last year
Committee estimates the 2022 harvest will come in at 2.249-million tonnes
Farmers are expected to harvest 1.6% less wheat in the 2022 season compared with the previous season, the government’s Crop Estimates Committee said on Wednesday.
The committee’s fifth winter wheat crop forecast estimates the 2022 wheat harvest at 2.249-million tonnes, down from the 2.285-million tonnes harvested last year.
