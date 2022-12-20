Four accused of being zama zama bosses to stay behind bars

Volatility is the order of the day as volumes thin out ahead of the holidays
Ramaphosa did not mention tenure security, yet for most of his first five years in office, it was the heartland of disputes between traditional authorities, communities and the state
Court denies bail to four accused of unlawfully dealing in precious metals, fraud and money laundering
The recommendation may be adopted when the party’s national conference reconvenes in January
Consumer watchdog and US bank reach agreement on illegal fees, interest charges and surprise overdraft costs
Ramaphosa’s allies won five of the top seven ANC positions
Former president faces the death penalty if he is found guilty in connection with the 1989 takeover
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The Carletonville magistrate’s court on Tuesday denied bail to four alleged illegal mining kingpins Bethuel Ngobeni, Nhlahla Leon Magwaca, Thabo Prince Sechele and Moseki Sechele.
Their co-accused Dumisani Moyo was denied bail on October 27 and Khudzai Mashaya abandoned his bail application.
The six are facing seven counts of unlawfully dealing in precious metals, three counts of fraud, and money laundering. Four of the accused — Ngobeni, Magwaca, Moyo and Mashaya — are also facing four counts of being illegally in the country.
“It is alleged the six men ran an operation, where they illegally collected precious metals from disused and abandoned mines, processed and sold them. It is further alleged that with the proceeds they got from selling the unlawful metals, they bought properties using falsified names,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
When applying for bail, Ngobeni and Magwaca insisted that they are SA citizens and that they both have emotional ties to the country. “However, state witness Mothusi Letsogo from the department of home affairs told the court it was found that both Ngobeni and Magwaca had fraudulently acquired SA identity documents. It was further revealed that Ngobeni’s real name is Zingaiyi Dhliwayo and Magwaca’s real name is James Sigaoke.”
In his judgment, magistrate Seanokeng Diale said the Sechele brothers did not provide enough facts to prove how they managed to accumulate so much profit through an electrical appliance distribution business that Moseki Sechele owned, because it appeared the business is dormant.
Diale also said it does not make sense that the properties belonging to Ngobeni and Magwaca are registered under their girlfriends’ names. He said this means they are trying to hide the proceeds of crimes.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Four accused of being zama zama bosses to stay behind bars
Court denies bail to four accused of unlawfully dealing in precious metals, fraud and money laundering
The Carletonville magistrate’s court on Tuesday denied bail to four alleged illegal mining kingpins Bethuel Ngobeni, Nhlahla Leon Magwaca, Thabo Prince Sechele and Moseki Sechele.
Their co-accused Dumisani Moyo was denied bail on October 27 and Khudzai Mashaya abandoned his bail application.
The six are facing seven counts of unlawfully dealing in precious metals, three counts of fraud, and money laundering. Four of the accused — Ngobeni, Magwaca, Moyo and Mashaya — are also facing four counts of being illegally in the country.
“It is alleged the six men ran an operation, where they illegally collected precious metals from disused and abandoned mines, processed and sold them. It is further alleged that with the proceeds they got from selling the unlawful metals, they bought properties using falsified names,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
When applying for bail, Ngobeni and Magwaca insisted that they are SA citizens and that they both have emotional ties to the country. “However, state witness Mothusi Letsogo from the department of home affairs told the court it was found that both Ngobeni and Magwaca had fraudulently acquired SA identity documents. It was further revealed that Ngobeni’s real name is Zingaiyi Dhliwayo and Magwaca’s real name is James Sigaoke.”
In his judgment, magistrate Seanokeng Diale said the Sechele brothers did not provide enough facts to prove how they managed to accumulate so much profit through an electrical appliance distribution business that Moseki Sechele owned, because it appeared the business is dormant.
Diale also said it does not make sense that the properties belonging to Ngobeni and Magwaca are registered under their girlfriends’ names. He said this means they are trying to hide the proceeds of crimes.
How crime, zama zamas and extortion are killing SA mining
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Slow but sure progress with apartheid crimes
SONGEZO ZIBI: Godongwana must expand on key priorities, not pundit obsessions
ROB ROSE: Mantashe ditches miners for ‘buy-election’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.