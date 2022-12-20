National

Four accused of being zama zama bosses to stay behind bars

Court denies bail to four accused of unlawfully dealing in precious metals, fraud and money laundering

20 December 2022 - 20:51 Staff Writer
Bethuel Ngobeni, Dumisani Moyo, Nhlahla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya in the Carletonville magistrate’s court in October. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Bethuel Ngobeni, Dumisani Moyo, Nhlahla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya in the Carletonville magistrate’s court in October. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

The Carletonville magistrate’s court on Tuesday denied bail to four alleged illegal mining kingpins Bethuel Ngobeni, Nhlahla Leon Magwaca, Thabo Prince Sechele and Moseki Sechele.

Their co-accused Dumisani Moyo was denied bail on October 27 and Khudzai Mashaya abandoned his bail application.

The six are facing seven counts of unlawfully dealing in precious metals, three counts of fraud, and money laundering. Four of the accused — Ngobeni, Magwaca, Moyo and Mashaya — are also facing four counts of being illegally in the country.

“It is alleged the six men ran an operation, where they illegally collected precious metals from disused and abandoned mines, processed and sold them. It is further alleged that with the proceeds they got from selling the unlawful metals, they bought properties using falsified names,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

When applying for bail, Ngobeni and Magwaca insisted that they are SA citizens and that they both have emotional ties to the country. “However, state witness Mothusi Letsogo from the department of home affairs told the court it was found that both Ngobeni and Magwaca had fraudulently acquired SA identity documents. It was further revealed that Ngobeni’s real name is Zingaiyi Dhliwayo and Magwaca’s real name is James Sigaoke.”

In his judgment, magistrate Seanokeng Diale said the Sechele brothers did not provide enough facts to prove how they managed to accumulate so much profit through an electrical appliance distribution business that Moseki Sechele owned, because it appeared the business is dormant.

Diale also said it does not make sense that the properties belonging to Ngobeni and Magwaca are registered under their girlfriends’ names. He said this means they are trying to hide the proceeds of crimes.

