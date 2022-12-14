National

Eskom CEO De Ruyter quits as SA grapples with power cuts

Busa head says resignation is ‘a blow but hardly surprising given irresponsible comments by some in government’

14 December 2022 - 16:44 Denene Erasmus, Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko
UPDATED 14 December 2022 - 19:47

Eskom boss André de Ruyter has resigned, potentially punching a leadership hole in the cash-strapped utility in the middle of the worst energy crisis to date that has blighted businesses and society.  

De Ruyter, who has been at the helm since late 2019, will stay on until the end of March 2023 to allow the board, led by Mpho Makwana, to look for a replacement.  ..

