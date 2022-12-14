Ramaphosa suspends Judge President John Hlophe

In currency markets, the dollar fell again after tumbling against a range of major currencies on Tuesday
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane must compare the pristine state of George with the shambolic condition of historic Cradock in his province
The Standard Bank-GE Healthcare partnership has already disbursed $37.4bn of GE Healthcare’s specialised radiology equipment in SA
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
The US authorities move with unprecedented speed to draw up a criminal indictment for FTX founder
The BankservAfrica economic transactions index fell for a sixth straight month in November, affected by domestic problems such as load-shedding
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Indian capital’s Air Quality Index is almost six times worse than acceptable levels while authorities lack the resources to enforce emission rules
Racing fans believe trainer Candice Bass-Robinson’s colt is the new equine star after five consecutive wins
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which found him guilty of gross misconduct.
To ensure continuity and stability in the work of the divisional high court, “the suspension, which is in effect immediately, is on condition that Judge President Hlophe completes all part-heard matters and reserved judgments”, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ramaphosa suspends Judge President John Hlophe
Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission after a complaint by 11 judges of the Constitutional Court that he had attempted to influence the outcome of certain cases
President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which found him guilty of gross misconduct.
To ensure continuity and stability in the work of the divisional high court, “the suspension, which is in effect immediately, is on condition that Judge President Hlophe completes all part-heard matters and reserved judgments”, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.