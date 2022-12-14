National

Ramaphosa suspends Judge President John Hlophe

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission after a complaint by 11 judges of the Constitutional Court that he had attempted to influence the outcome of certain cases

BL Premium
14 December 2022 - 15:15 Katharine Child

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which found him guilty of gross misconduct.

To ensure continuity and stability in the work of the divisional high court, “the suspension, which is in effect immediately, is on condition that Judge President Hlophe completes all part-heard matters and reserved judgments”, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.