National

BREAKING NEWS: André de Ruyter won’t comment on his reported resignation ‘for now’

The sources, independent of each other, say De Ruyter informed Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana of his decision earlier this week

BL Premium
14 December 2022 - 16:44 Denene Erasmus, Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko
UPDATED 14 December 2022 - 17:15

Eskom boss André de Ruyter has resigned, well-placed sources  have said, leaving the cash-strapped utility in the middle of the worst energy crisis to date that has blighted businesses and society.  

The sources, independent of each other, said De Ruyter informed the power utility’s board chair, Mpho Makwana, of his decision earlier this week...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.