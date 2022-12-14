BREAKING NEWS: André de Ruyter won’t comment on his reported resignation ‘for now’

In currency markets, the dollar fell again after tumbling against a range of major currencies on Tuesday
Who can blame the Eskom CEO for leaving after Mantashe accused him of treason, without a hint of irony?
The sources, independent of each other, say De Ruyter informed Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana of his decision earlier this week
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
The US authorities move with unprecedented speed to draw up a criminal indictment for FTX founder
The BankservAfrica economic transactions index fell for a sixth straight month in November, affected by domestic problems such as load-shedding
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
US considers sending its highly valued Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine
Some scepticism at SA teams' entry into European tournament
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
Eskom boss André de Ruyter has resigned, well-placed sources have said, leaving the cash-strapped utility in the middle of the worst energy crisis to date that has blighted businesses and society.
The sources, independent of each other, said De Ruyter informed the power utility’s board chair, Mpho Makwana, of his decision earlier this week...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BREAKING NEWS: André de Ruyter won’t comment on his reported resignation ‘for now’
The sources, independent of each other, say De Ruyter informed Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana of his decision earlier this week
Eskom boss André de Ruyter has resigned, well-placed sources have said, leaving the cash-strapped utility in the middle of the worst energy crisis to date that has blighted businesses and society.
The sources, independent of each other, said De Ruyter informed the power utility’s board chair, Mpho Makwana, of his decision earlier this week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.