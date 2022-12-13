National

Zimbabweans hesitant about alternative visas

Just 6,000 applications from an estimated 178,000 people had been received by September, though home affairs minister says more are arriving daily

13 December 2022 - 13:23 Linda Ensor

Just 6,000, or 3%, of the estimated 178,000 Zimbabweans living in SA under the special exemption permit had applied for alternative visas by September, according to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

In a written reply to a question by DA MP Angel Khanyile, Motsoaledi added that “more applications are streaming in on a daily basis”...

