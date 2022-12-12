National

Decision on Eskom’s 32% tariff hike expected this week

The state-owned power utility is seeking annual standard tariff increases of about 32% in 2023 and 9% in 2024

12 December 2022 - 10:39 Denene Erasmus

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) is expected to announce a “draft” decision on Eskom’s revenue application for the next two years this week, during an energy regulator meeting on Wednesday.

After revising its tariff application for 2023/2024 and 2024/2025, which was part of Eskom’s fifth Multiyear Price Determination (MYPD) that was originally submitted in June 2021, the state-owned power utility is now seeking annual standard tariff increases of about 32% in 2023 and 9% in 2024...

