Concourt dismisses Limpho Hani's application to rescind Walus’s parole

Markets are in for a bumpy ride next week with US CPI and the Fed policy meeting likely to dominate trading
When ordinary women and men have unbridled access to justice in their communities, on their terms, they feel more empowered and connected
The court concluded that the applicants failed to make out a case for rescission or reconsideration
As parliament is in recess for most of December and January there will be limited time for it to finalise the bill before the new deadline
Despite Colgate devising a recyclable toothpaste tube, it requires extra effort to avoid the trash heap
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran
It's true that cycling events try their best to make money, but there's a point to such fund-raising
Cyril Ramaphosa comes out swinging, World Cup fever, China eases Covid restrictions, Christmas comes early to Hamburg’s zoo, Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 6, and more
The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed an application by Chris Hani’s widow Limpho Hani and the South African Communist Party (SACP) to rescind the order the court made last month ordering that Hani's murderer Janusz Walus be placed on parole.
After the apex court judgment, Limpho Hani and the SACP applied for a rescission of the order last week.
They said the judgment “omitted to deal with the applicants’ submissions or did not fully engage or examine or inquire into and/or analyse and/or fully consider the applicants’ written submissions filed in this court”.
They also said the court made “a patent error in that it did not fully evaluate or analyse or examine the applicants’ submissions in view of the first respondent’s submissions”.
In its order on Friday, the court said it had considered the application and concluded it should be dismissed because the applicants failed to make out a case for rescission or reconsideration.
It said the fact that Walus never made a full disclosure before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was not one of the factors that needed to be taken into account in terms of the department of correctional services’ policy or the Correctional Services Act in determining whether parole should be granted.
Walus was released on parole on Wednesday.
The SACP and Chris Hani's family say they are “deeply disappointed” by the Constitutional Court's dismissal of their application.
“This matter cannot end here”, said the SACP.
The party said they and Hani the family have exhausted all legal avenues available in SA, and will now seek redress at the African Commission on Human and People's Rights.
Together with the ANC and Cosatu they will continue with a 135-day programme of mass mobilisation culminating in the 30th anniversary of Chris Hani's assassination.
The Hani family and the SACP are also demanding a full inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani. “We want full disclosure of the truth and all the circumstances surrounding the assassination for justice to take its course,” the party said.
Waluś assassinated Hani on April 10 1993 and was denied amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).
With Staff Writer
TimesLIVE
Updated: December 10 2022This article has been updated to include reaction from the Hani family and the SACP
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Concourt dismisses Limpho Hani's application to rescind Walus’s parole
The court concluded that the applicants failed to make out a case for rescission or reconsideration
The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed an application by Chris Hani’s widow Limpho Hani and the South African Communist Party (SACP) to rescind the order the court made last month ordering that Hani's murderer Janusz Walus be placed on parole.
After the apex court judgment, Limpho Hani and the SACP applied for a rescission of the order last week.
They said the judgment “omitted to deal with the applicants’ submissions or did not fully engage or examine or inquire into and/or analyse and/or fully consider the applicants’ written submissions filed in this court”.
They also said the court made “a patent error in that it did not fully evaluate or analyse or examine the applicants’ submissions in view of the first respondent’s submissions”.
In its order on Friday, the court said it had considered the application and concluded it should be dismissed because the applicants failed to make out a case for rescission or reconsideration.
It said the fact that Walus never made a full disclosure before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was not one of the factors that needed to be taken into account in terms of the department of correctional services’ policy or the Correctional Services Act in determining whether parole should be granted.
Walus was released on parole on Wednesday.
The SACP and Chris Hani's family say they are “deeply disappointed” by the Constitutional Court's dismissal of their application.
“This matter cannot end here”, said the SACP.
The party said they and Hani the family have exhausted all legal avenues available in SA, and will now seek redress at the African Commission on Human and People's Rights.
Together with the ANC and Cosatu they will continue with a 135-day programme of mass mobilisation culminating in the 30th anniversary of Chris Hani's assassination.
The Hani family and the SACP are also demanding a full inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani. “We want full disclosure of the truth and all the circumstances surrounding the assassination for justice to take its course,” the party said.
Waluś assassinated Hani on April 10 1993 and was denied amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).
With Staff Writer
TimesLIVE
Updated: December 10 2022
This article has been updated to include reaction from the Hani family and the SACP
EDITORIAL: How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s parole
Karma will get you, Chris Hani’s widow tells Zondo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Assassin’s apology to Hani’s widow opened doors to parole
Top court to rule on political assassin Janusz Waluś’ parole bid
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.