Koeberg shutdown begins amid return to stage 6 load-shedding

Most think economic effect of higher rates is yet to become evident
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
Martina Biene says while SA remains dependent on fossil fuels for power generation EVs will plans will idle
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
The group said it expects to increase its dividend payout ratio to at least 50% for the year
Sector battles load-shedding, Transnet’s woes, water-shedding in some parts of SA and continued pressure on production costs
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Prices in Hungary 45.2% higher in October than a year earlier
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
The charming small hatch with a duality gets a new motor across the range
South Africans had less than 24 hours to enjoy the surprise good news about the economy expanding by 1.6% in the third quarter before Eskom announced another round of crippling power cuts as the utility suffered one of the highest levels of unplanned outages.
Eskom on Wednesday escalated load-shedding to stage 6 for the fourth time this year. The power cuts, which will be implemented until Friday morning, will leave some users without power for more than 10 hours a day and cost the economy about R3bn a day...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Koeberg shutdown begins amid return to stage 6 load-shedding
Some users will be without power for more than 10 hours daily until Friday
South Africans had less than 24 hours to enjoy the surprise good news about the economy expanding by 1.6% in the third quarter before Eskom announced another round of crippling power cuts as the utility suffered one of the highest levels of unplanned outages.
Eskom on Wednesday escalated load-shedding to stage 6 for the fourth time this year. The power cuts, which will be implemented until Friday morning, will leave some users without power for more than 10 hours a day and cost the economy about R3bn a day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.