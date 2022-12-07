National

Koeberg shutdown begins amid return to stage 6 load-shedding

Some users will be without power for more than 10 hours daily until Friday

07 December 2022 - 20:02 Denene Erasmus

South Africans had less than 24 hours to enjoy the surprise good news about the economy expanding by 1.6% in the third quarter before Eskom announced another round of crippling power cuts as the utility suffered one of the highest levels of unplanned outages.

Eskom on Wednesday escalated load-shedding to stage 6 for the fourth time this year. The power cuts, which will be implemented until Friday morning, will leave some users without power for more than 10 hours a day and cost the economy about R3bn a day...

