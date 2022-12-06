Dollar gains as US data strengthens the view that the Fed might stick with aggressive interest rate rises for longer
It’s a mixed bag for motorists at the pumps this December as the department of mineral resources and energy has announced that both grades of petrol will increase at midnight on Tuesday by 59c/l.
The wholesale price for a litre of 500ppm and 50ppm diesel will decrease by R1.57/l and R1.52/l respectively. Illuminating paraffin is set to drop by 57c/l.
Inland motorists can now expect to pay R23.16 for a litre of 93 unleaded and R23.46 for a litre of 95 unleaded. The wholesale price of diesel drops to R23.92/l of 500ppm and R24.23 for a litre of 50ppm.
At the coast, a litre of 95 unleaded will rise to R22.81. The wholesale price of diesel 500ppm is reduced to R23.27 with 50ppm coming in at R23.59.
Petrol goes up, diesel comes down from midnight
Inland motorists will pay R23.16/l of 93 unleaded and R23.46/l of 95 unleaded
