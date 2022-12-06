National

Outa refers criminal complaint against David Mabuza to NPA

The deputy president is alleged to be involved in contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act

06 December 2022 - 13:03 Linda Ensor

Outa has referred a criminal complaint against deputy president David Mabuza to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in connection with a land restitution scam that has so far seen six criminal cases squashed.

Outa wants the NPA’s Investigating Directorate to probe charges of organised crime under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) against 13 individuals, including Mabuza, and two businesses. The complaint, supported by an affidavit by Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage, was laid on Monday...

