Recycling lobby denounces scrap metal ban as only good for big business

Six-month restriction imposed recently by Ebrahim Patel will benefit ‘captured domestic steel market’

05 December 2022 - 05:04 Bekezela Phakathi

An association representing scrap metal dealers and the recycling industry has denounced the six-month ban on the export of scrap metal saying it is merely intended to boost the profits of big business.

Recycling Association of SA CEO Nancy Strachan said the association saw the six-month ban on copper and ferrous metals as poorly disguised as a tool to limit damage to infrastructure and designed “to enhance the already established, captured domestic steel market which is coupled with anticompetitive behaviour by both government and an exclusive club of upstream steal players”...

