Ramaphosa has reached his Rubicon. Will he cross it?
Ramaphosa wants the report of the Ngcobo panel reviewed and set aside by the Constitutional Court.
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially filed court papers challenging the parliamentary panel report which would lead to a debate about his potential impeachment.
In his affidavit, he said the panel misunderstood its mandate to determine if “sufficient evidence exists” and instead understood it to mean the inquiry to establish “whether there is prima facie case against the president”.
Ramaphosa raises questions about how his evidence was not properly considered by the panel.
Ramaphosa files court papers challenging report
Ramaphosa confirms that he will not step aside over Phala Phala
Thuli Madonsela questions Phala Phala report
SACP supports Ramaphosa fightback against Phala Phala report
