Ramaphosa files court papers challenging report

Ramaphosa wants the report of the Ngcobo panel reviewed and set aside by the Constitutional Court.

05 December 2022 - 17:31
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially filed court papers challenging the parliamentary panel report which would lead to a debate about his potential impeachment.

In his affidavit, he said the panel misunderstood its mandate to determine if “sufficient evidence exists” and instead understood it to mean the inquiry to establish “whether there is prima facie case against the president”.

Ramaphosa raises questions about how his evidence was not properly considered by the panel.

