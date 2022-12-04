National

Concourt challenge to Electoral Amendment Bill on the cards

Independent Candidates Association contends that the proposed legislation is unconstitutional

04 December 2022 - 20:54 Linda Ensor

Having done its utmost to lobby for changes to the Electoral Amendment Bill, the Independent Candidates Association SA (ICA) plans to challenge its constitutionality in the Constitutional Court.

The bill is intended to allow independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections in line with a Constitutional Court judgment that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional because it does not provide for this...

