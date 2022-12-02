National

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba calls for ‘government of national unity’ if Ramaphosa loses support of ANC

South Africans want to see political leaders dealing with problems such as load-shedding and joblessness

02 December 2022 - 11:33 Staff Writer
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. File Picture: Mabuti Kali
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. File Picture: Mabuti Kali

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on Friday called for the establishment of a government of national unity under a respected elder should President Cyril Ramaphosa lose the support of his party.

Makgoba said the ANC “seems to be in meltdown” while most South Africans wanted to see their leaders dealing with the serious problems the country faces.

“The country is in crisis and our governing party seems to be in meltdown.

“It is correct that no-one should be above the law, but to pass final judgment on a person based on what is in effect a board of preliminary investigation which has not made a final determination of the facts could lead to lawlessness in South Africa,” he said.

“Most South Africans want to see our political leaders dealing with problems such as load-shedding and joblessness urgently and are probably getting impatient with seeing a governing party at war with itself.

“If the president loses the political support of his party before a final determination of his conduct is made, I call for the establishment of a government of national unity under a respected elder to stabilise the country until the next election.

“And during the next year we need to hold an economic Codesa to address the real crisis facing the country, which is the scandalous gap between those who benefit from intergenerational wealth and those locked out of the economy.”

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Follow the process, Mr President

How the ANC handles — or mishandles — the Phala Phala affair will have implications for the 2024 general election
Opinion
22 hours ago

Ball now in National Assembly’s court on impeachment process

The National Assembly must decide what to do with the damning findings of the panel report on the implications of the Phala Phala theft
National
1 day ago
