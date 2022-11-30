National

Trial of 11 accused in Transnet corruption case postponed to April

The accused include Transnet’s former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood

30 November 2022 - 14:04 Issac Mahlangu
The accused In the Transnet fraud and corruption case in the dock on November 30 2022 in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, south of Johannesburg. They include Anoj Singh (right) and Brian Molefe (second from right). Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL.
The accused In the Transnet fraud and corruption case in the dock on November 30 2022 in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, south of Johannesburg. They include Anoj Singh (right) and Brian Molefe (second from right). Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL.

The Transnet fraud and corruption case involving about R400m has been postponed to April, after which is will be transferred to the High Court for trial.

The 11 accused include former group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.

They appeared alongside Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, former Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee, Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime, in a case involving more than 50 counts of fraud and corruption. 

Another accused is Goitseone Mangope, who appears as a representative of multinational management consulting firm McKinsey SA. He was added in October.

State advocate Thembela Bakamela told the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday that the matter would be postponed to April 20.

Legal representatives of the accused confirmed to the court that they had been presented with an “unsigned” indictment and detailed disclosures.

It was confirmed that April 20 would be a “holding date” to be used to assess the case before parties decided on their next steps.

The former executives are charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and fraud, while others are charged with fraud and money-laundering.

The charges relate to millions Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. It was allegedly a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments Capital, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.

At their first appearance in August, Molefe and Singh were granted R50,000 bail each.

Vigas Sagar, a former principal and employee of McKinsey, who is believed to be outside the country, has also been indicted.

Wood has filed an application to be allowed to travel to London to visit his daughter from December 19 to January 9. The state did not oppose his application. Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi ordered that Wood be allowed to travel to London.

TimesLIVE

Transnet says bypass road in Durban will ease truck congestion at port

A bypass road is being built to ease the heavy congestion of trucks around Durban’s port after the April floods damaged infrastructure
National
2 days ago

LETTER: Time to try radically different governance

SA needs a high degree of federalism so provinces can compete in the marketplace of ideas
Opinion
1 day ago

Mining ‘under siege’ by mafia, says Minerals Council CEO

Rising crime levels, including armed attacks by gangs, could kill the industry, says Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter
Business
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Critically ill’ Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik ...
National
2.
Police and courts not helping in Eskom’s crime ...
National
3.
Gauteng is the most popular festive season ...
National
4.
Government confirms scrap metal export ban
National
5.
Frustration for some pharmacist graduates at the ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Transnet hints at raising tariffs for high-value freight

National

Successive losses show SOE turnaround plans ineffective, says auditor-general

Economy

Main coal railway line to be reopened by Monday after derailment, TFR says

National

HILARY JOFFE: Signs of saving the railways are not reassuring

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.