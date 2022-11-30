Trial of 11 accused in Transnet corruption case postponed to April

Gains capped by prospect of Opec+ maintaining output at current levels despite signs that demand from China may rebound
The Transnet fraud and corruption case involving about R400m has been postponed to April, after which is will be transferred to the High Court for trial.
The 11 accused include former group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.
They appeared alongside Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, former Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee, Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime, in a case involving more than 50 counts of fraud and corruption.
Another accused is Goitseone Mangope, who appears as a representative of multinational management consulting firm McKinsey SA. He was added in October.
State advocate Thembela Bakamela told the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday that the matter would be postponed to April 20.
Legal representatives of the accused confirmed to the court that they had been presented with an “unsigned” indictment and detailed disclosures.
It was confirmed that April 20 would be a “holding date” to be used to assess the case before parties decided on their next steps.
The former executives are charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and fraud, while others are charged with fraud and money-laundering.
The charges relate to millions Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. It was allegedly a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments Capital, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.
At their first appearance in August, Molefe and Singh were granted R50,000 bail each.
Vigas Sagar, a former principal and employee of McKinsey, who is believed to be outside the country, has also been indicted.
Wood has filed an application to be allowed to travel to London to visit his daughter from December 19 to January 9. The state did not oppose his application. Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi ordered that Wood be allowed to travel to London.
Trial of 11 accused in Transnet corruption case postponed to April
The accused include Transnet's former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood
