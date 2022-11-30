National

Ramaphosa may be in ‘serious violation’ of law on Phala Phala, panel finds

Panel headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo finds the president may be in contravention of several laws

30 November 2022 - 21:06 Andisiwe Makinana

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution. 

This is according to the section 89 panel of legal experts, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo. ..

