Growers consortium extends possible lifeline to Tongaat Hulett

Much-needed relief is in sight for KwaZulu-Natal north coast sugar cane growers and the economy of the province following disclosures that a grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett Limited (TML).
TML is in business rescue and, despite closing its Darnell sugar mill, remains on the brink of a financial abyss.
Simon Cleasby, the spokesperson for the unlisted limited liability company named NewCo, said the consortium has submitted “an expression of interest” in acquiring company’s assets.
“With no long-term solution to the Tongaat Hulett milling crisis having been found to date, and in an attempt to save an entire region, a grower-led consortium of all Tongaat Hulett-supplying growers, has submitted to the business rescue practitioners an expression of interest in acquiring the SA mills, refinery, animal feeds and brands of the milling company,” said Cleasby.
The plan represents one of the few viable opportunities to save more than 11,000 small-scale growers, more than 20,000 jobs in the cane growing sector alone, and many more indirect jobs in the region. It is also an opportunity for commercial growers and small-scale growers to optimise synergies for mutual viability and sustainability over the longer term.
“The offer is made on behalf of growers delivering more than 5-million tonnes of sugar cane to the Tongaat Hulett mills in the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal in order to ensure the survival of these farming operations, the thousands of livelihoods they support, and socioeconomic stability for the greater region.”
The NewCo proposal is for the acquisition of assets, including the operating mills at Maidstone, Amatikulu and Felixton; the mothballed factory at Darnall, which has become a ghost town after the mill was shut down; the Hulett Refinery; Voermol animal feeds; and all associated brands and trademarks.
Cleasby said if the offer is accepted, agreements would need to be signed expeditiously to enable off-crop maintenance to be completed in time to ensure the mills are operational for the 2023/2024 season.
“The proposal is underpinned by a vision of an inclusive, collective investment in the assets of NewCo, which will be held by all Tongaat Hulett-supplying growers in a single investment vehicle with a majority shareholding for supplying black growers. This will ensure that NewCo meets the industry’s transformation objectives in the long term. As small-scale growers are generally unable to securitise land, alternative funding methods will need to be explored in order to achieve this vision.”
NewCo announced that funding arrangements would be concluded after binding letters of intent to finance the acquisition of NewCo have been signed, with the financial model having been fully investigated and approved. The potential inclusion of strategic partners in NewCo who have access to finance and appropriate technical skills will also then be considered.
Cleasby said discussions are under way to secure 2023/2024 working capital requirements through trade finance arrangements, and the consortium’s leadership appreciated that the drivers and competencies of sugar cane agriculture are different to sugar milling.
There will therefore be a separation of roles and responsibilities between cane growing and milling/refining to ensure that milling operations are optimised and sustainable over the long term, he said, adding that NewCo will seek to maximise the potential synergies with growers.
“The consortium’s leadership has taken the first profound steps in a long and complex process. The consortium is committed to exploring every possible avenue to save the operations of Tongaat Hulett, protecting thousands of desperately needed livelihoods on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.
“With the full support of the grower community and value chain stakeholders, the consortium is optimistic that government, banks and other stakeholders will work with us to ensure the best possible outcome for growers, workers and value chain partners in the local sugar industry. This will ensure the Tongaat Hulett mills continue to operate and process sugar supplied by growers in the surrounding areas,” Cleasby said.
Growers consortium extends possible lifeline to Tongaat Hulett
A grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett
