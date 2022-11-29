Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś was stabbed in Kgosi Mampuru prison on Tuesday afternoon and is being treated in hospital, the correctional services department said.
“The department of correctional services (DCS) is able to confirm an unfortunate stabbing incident [at Kgosi Mampuru prison] involving inmate Janusz Waluś,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
Nxumalo said he was stabbed by another inmate.
“His attacker tried to stab him in the heart but missed and Mr Waluś survived. He was rushed to hospital where he is being treated.”
He had no information on Waluś’s condition. “I just know he is in the hospital.”
The attack follows a ruling last week by chief justice Raymond Zondo in the Constitutional Court that allowed Waluś out on parole after nearly 30 years in jail for killing Hani.
On Monday, the department of home affairs said Waluś will serve his parole “to the fullest” in SA.
Janusz Waluś in hospital after knife attack in prison
Correctional services department confirms Hani's killer was attacked by a fellow inmate ahead of his release on parole
