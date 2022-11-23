Transnet looks to recoup more money from tariffs

JSE gains, though investors’ focus is firmly on Thursday’s interest rate announcement by Monetary Policy Committee
State-owned ports and railway operator hints it would like to see tariffs linked to the value of goods moved rather than their weight
Transnet, which has been struggling to stay afloat, is pushing for a review of its general rail freight tariff structure which could see key foreign exchange earners such as agriculture pay more to move their products.
“In rail economics you charge tariffs on the basis of the weight of the commodity that you move, but as you know, higher value manufactured commodities are not heavy. So, agriculture, autos they are low weight. And because they are low weight in a system which is biased towards charging on weight, we have always under-recovered,” Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby told MPs on Wednesday...
