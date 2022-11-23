National

PetroSA makes 50-million litres of diesel available to Eskom

The lack of diesel worsens the level of load-shedding when the electricity utility’s power stations break down

23 November 2022 - 15:47 Linda Ensor

State-owned oil company PetroSA has made 50-million litres of diesel available for Eskom, which has run out of funds to buy diesel to operate its open-cycle gas turbines.

The use of turbines is needed to compensate for the loss of generation capacity due to breakdowns of Eskom’s power stations and assist in reducing the level of load-shedding...

