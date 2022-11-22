Sars reinstates two employees dismissed during Bain ‘restructuring’

Traders’ focus has turned to the minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting that are due on Wednesday
Both are in sync on NHI, and have done as little work as anybody else on implementing it
Lobby group fears hikes may threaten viability of farmers and be disastrous for tackling joblessness and poverty
President Cyril Ramaphosa won eight out of nine provincial nominations
‘Divergence of aspiration requires us to reassess our future arrangement to deliver on our customer needs,’ Old Mutual said in a statement
Paris-based organisation is more optimistic than the Treasury and Reserve Bank about private investment growth
Iran says it is enriching uranium to 60% purity at its underground Fordow nuclear site following IAEA censure
Rivals fail to find the net as Danes denied by woodwork and ref rules out Issam Jebali goal
Chinese carmaker’s sales success is reflected in its SA performance, where it recently sold its 10,000th vehicle
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) said on Tuesday it has settled a labour dispute with two former employees.
In August the labour court ordered the reinstatement with effect from September 1, with back pay, of executives Hope Mashilo and Tshebeletso Seremane, who were dismissed in 2017 after questioning the service’s “restructuring” process.
The court said their sin was to question the integrity of the restructuring by then commissioner Tom Moyane with management consulting firm Bain & Company as service provider. Mashilo blew the whistle on the alleged unlawful appointment of Bain at Sars.
“This marks a further milestone in reversing and repairing the adverse effects of the capture of Sars and its journey to rebuilding public confidence and trust,” Sars said.
The tax authority said it acknowledges the harm caused to Mashilo and Seremane when in 2015, as a result of the infamous Bain restructuring process, their positions were downgraded. They were told to accept positions not in the approved new structure, their repeated requests for information fell on deaf ears, and when they refused to take those positions, it led to their dismissal “due to operational requirements” in terms of the Labour Relations Act.
“This is a complex matter and involves the interests of two former employees who were adversely affected by the actions of a Sars leadership intent on capturing Sars. In such a situation, not only were the former employees adversely affected by the erstwhile commissioner of Sars, but Sars too became a victim of capture,” Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said.
He has a fiduciary duty, Kieswetter said, to safeguard the integrity of the institution and a moral and legal obligation to reverse the adverse effects of the capture of Sars.
“It remains imperative that the process we follow has integrity, allows for restorative justice and healing, as well as initiate and sustain Sars’ journey to rebuilding public confidence and trust.”
Kieswetter said some allege he has been insensitive to the plight of women and single mothers. “Throughout my working life I have demonstrated unwavering commitment to manage with empathy and advance towards equality for men and women in the workplace when it comes to equal treatment, equal social standing and equal voice. The two parties are no exception in this regard.”
Kieswetter acknowledged that Sars’ actions had a devastating and profound effect on Mashilo and Seremane and their families.
“Sars regrets the hurt, pain and suffering visited on them and their families. I hope that with the conclusion of this process, the affected individuals and their families may experience a sense of closure and continue their own journey to healing and restoration.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sars reinstates two employees dismissed during Bain ‘restructuring’
Tax authority says their reinstatement marks a further milestone in reversing state capture
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) said on Tuesday it has settled a labour dispute with two former employees.
In August the labour court ordered the reinstatement with effect from September 1, with back pay, of executives Hope Mashilo and Tshebeletso Seremane, who were dismissed in 2017 after questioning the service’s “restructuring” process.
The court said their sin was to question the integrity of the restructuring by then commissioner Tom Moyane with management consulting firm Bain & Company as service provider. Mashilo blew the whistle on the alleged unlawful appointment of Bain at Sars.
“This marks a further milestone in reversing and repairing the adverse effects of the capture of Sars and its journey to rebuilding public confidence and trust,” Sars said.
The tax authority said it acknowledges the harm caused to Mashilo and Seremane when in 2015, as a result of the infamous Bain restructuring process, their positions were downgraded. They were told to accept positions not in the approved new structure, their repeated requests for information fell on deaf ears, and when they refused to take those positions, it led to their dismissal “due to operational requirements” in terms of the Labour Relations Act.
“This is a complex matter and involves the interests of two former employees who were adversely affected by the actions of a Sars leadership intent on capturing Sars. In such a situation, not only were the former employees adversely affected by the erstwhile commissioner of Sars, but Sars too became a victim of capture,” Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said.
He has a fiduciary duty, Kieswetter said, to safeguard the integrity of the institution and a moral and legal obligation to reverse the adverse effects of the capture of Sars.
“It remains imperative that the process we follow has integrity, allows for restorative justice and healing, as well as initiate and sustain Sars’ journey to rebuilding public confidence and trust.”
Kieswetter said some allege he has been insensitive to the plight of women and single mothers. “Throughout my working life I have demonstrated unwavering commitment to manage with empathy and advance towards equality for men and women in the workplace when it comes to equal treatment, equal social standing and equal voice. The two parties are no exception in this regard.”
Kieswetter acknowledged that Sars’ actions had a devastating and profound effect on Mashilo and Seremane and their families.
“Sars regrets the hurt, pain and suffering visited on them and their families. I hope that with the conclusion of this process, the affected individuals and their families may experience a sense of closure and continue their own journey to healing and restoration.”
TimesLIVE
NATASHA MARRIAN: Sars: rogue no more
Now for prosecutions, says a victim of state capture at Sars
Top court denies leave to appeal ‘rogue unit’ ruling to Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NATASHA MARRIAN: Sars: rogue no more
Now for prosecutions, says a victim of state capture at Sars
Sars compensates former employees for harm caused during state capture era
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.