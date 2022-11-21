National

Parole granted to Janusz Waluś

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Ronald Lamola’s decision not to grant the killer of Chris Hani parole was ‘irrational’ and must be set aside

21 November 2022 - 15:42 Belinda Pheto
Picture: NET AFRICA
Picture: NET AFRICA

The Constitutional Court has set aside the decision of justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to refuse parole to Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś.

Delivering his ruling, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that “the minister’s decision was irrational, falls to be reviewed and must be set aside”.  

Waluś, a Polish immigrant who killed the SACP leader and anti-apartheid activist in April 1993, has been serving a life sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility.

Waluś asked the apex to set aside the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA’s) decision to dismiss his leave to appeal against a High Court judgment that upheld the refusal of his parole by Lamola in March 2020. 

Zondo said the court needed to take into account that he was involved in a serious crime that was meticulously planned. He said his conduct and that of right-wing politician Clive Derby-Lewis almost plunged the country into civil unrest. 

Zondo said it seemed that Waluś and Derby-Lewis had been intentional in delaying democracy when they killed Hani. He highlighted that they had served the minimum required time behind bars before they could be considered for parole.

Waluś, who was convicted in October 1993, has been eligible to apply for almost two decades.

He and Derby-Lewis were sentenced to death but their sentences were later commuted to life imprisonment when SA abolished the death penalty.

Derby-Lewis, who had allegedly ordered the hit carried out by Waluś, was granted medical parole in 2015 and died the following year of cancer.

Among Lamola’s reasons for denying the parole application was that the trial court that had jailed him had wanted to send a message that would clarify that assassinating political leaders was unacceptable.

Waluś said it was of public importance to establish the reasons and grounds for his continued incarceration.

In his bid for freedom, Waluś said: “If I do not succeed with this application, it appears I will be incarcerated forever, which is an unjust, inhumane and cruel punishment.”

TimesLIVE

Top court to rule on political assassin Janusz Waluś’ parole bid

The Polish immigrant, who killed anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani in 1993, is serving a life sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility.
National
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma must go back to jail, appeal court ...
National
2.
Parole granted to Janusz Waluś
National
3.
Cabinet gives go-ahead for restrictions on scrap ...
National
4.
Government is searching for funds to buy diesel ...
National
5.
Prepare for the return of stage 5 load-shedding
National

Related Articles

Jacob Zuma must go back to jail, appeal court rules

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to visit UK as public sector unions strike

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.