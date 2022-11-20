Mabuza’s bodyguard killed as motorcade crashes in Mpumalanga

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
It’s important to remember to care about the ANC’s elective conference as we take a summer break — like it or not, Nasrec matters
The deputy president, who was not injured, was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
Executive chair focuses on growing Business Systems Group into a player competing with the likes of Accenture and Microsoft
Agency expects fiscal drain to SOEs with weak balance sheets will continue
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Ankara blames Kurdish militants for bombing that killed six people and injured 80 last week but no group has claimed responsibility
The captain’s first-half brace propelled the South Americans to a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the opening game on Sunday
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
Deputy President David Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident that left one person dead in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.
In a statement, the SA Police Service confirmed a member of the SAPS protection unit was killed in the crash.
“The SAPS confirms that at about 10.30am on Sunday, the deputy president’s motorcade was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when one of the backup vehicles’ tyres burst, causing the vehicle to roll over,” said Col Athlenda Mathe.
“Three members who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. One of these members was declared dead at the scene, while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.
“The deputy president was in another vehicle. He was not injured,” Mathe said.
Meanwhile, SAPS national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased officer.
He also wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.
A case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Middelburg police station.
In July, Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident on the N1 in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Two officers sustained minor injuries during the accident and were treated and released the same day.
Mabuza was not part of the motorcade. With Penwell Dlamini
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mabuza’s bodyguard killed as motorcade crashes in Mpumalanga
The deputy president, who was not injured, was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng
Deputy President David Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident that left one person dead in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.
In a statement, the SA Police Service confirmed a member of the SAPS protection unit was killed in the crash.
“The SAPS confirms that at about 10.30am on Sunday, the deputy president’s motorcade was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when one of the backup vehicles’ tyres burst, causing the vehicle to roll over,” said Col Athlenda Mathe.
“Three members who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. One of these members was declared dead at the scene, while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.
“The deputy president was in another vehicle. He was not injured,” Mathe said.
Meanwhile, SAPS national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased officer.
He also wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.
A case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Middelburg police station.
In July, Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident on the N1 in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Two officers sustained minor injuries during the accident and were treated and released the same day.
Mabuza was not part of the motorcade. With Penwell Dlamini
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ALEXANDER PARKER: The next leader of the ANC has another faction to worry about ...
ANC has not failed to professionalise the state, David Mabuza argues
Former freedom fighters are hoarding ANC positions, says Lamola
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations against ANC leaders will be felt at the polls, says ...
ANC calls its former presidents to order on Ramaphosa
ANTHONY BUTLER: Mashatile more than a long shot for the ANC presidency
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.