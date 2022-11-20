National

Mabuza’s bodyguard killed as motorcade crashes in Mpumalanga

The deputy president, who was not injured, was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng

20 November 2022 - 21:22 Staff Writer
One of the vehicles in Deputy President David Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident in Middelburg, Mpumalanga. Picture: SUPPLIED
One of the vehicles in Deputy President David Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident in Middelburg, Mpumalanga. Picture: SUPPLIED

Deputy President David Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident that left one person dead in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

In a statement, the SA Police Service confirmed a member of the SAPS protection unit was killed in the crash.

“The SAPS confirms that at about 10.30am on Sunday, the deputy president’s motorcade was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when one of the backup vehicles’ tyres burst, causing the vehicle to roll over,” said Col Athlenda Mathe. 

“Three members who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. One of these members was declared dead at the scene, while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

“The deputy president was in another vehicle. He was not injured,” Mathe said.

Meanwhile, SAPS national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased officer. 

He also wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Middelburg police station.

In July, Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in an accident on the N1 in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Two officers sustained minor injuries during the accident and were treated and released the same day.

Mabuza was not part of the motorcade. With Penwell Dlamini

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cabinet gives go-ahead for restrictions on scrap ...
National
2.
Mabuza’s bodyguard killed as motorcade crashes in ...
National
3.
Prepare for the return of stage 5 load-shedding
National
4.
One-day strike just the start for public sector ...
National / Labour
5.
Free trade pact alone won’t industrialise Africa
National

Related Articles

ALEXANDER PARKER: The next leader of the ANC has another faction to worry about ...

Opinion / Columnists

ANC has not failed to professionalise the state, David Mabuza argues

National

Former freedom fighters are hoarding ANC positions, says Lamola

Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Allegations against ANC leaders will be felt at the polls, says ...

Politics

ANC calls its former presidents to order on Ramaphosa

Politics

ANTHONY BUTLER: Mashatile more than a long shot for the ANC presidency

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.