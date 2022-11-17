National

‘Things to get difficult’ as public servants prepare for strike

Public service unions will hold a national day of action on November 22, which could culminate in an indefinite withdrawal of labour

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 15:05 Luyolo Mkentane

The country’s public service unions, who are affiliates of three of the largest labour federations, say they will embark on a national day of action next week, which could culminate in an indefinite total withdrawal of labour if government doesn’t accede to demands for above-inflation increases.

“It’s an ultimatum we are going to be giving [government] on November 22, that it’s either you work with us, or something bigger is going to happen in the public service,” December Mavuso, deputy general secretary of the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), said on Thursday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.