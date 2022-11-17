Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
The country’s public service unions, who are affiliates of three of the largest labour federations, say they will embark on a national day of action next week, which could culminate in an indefinite total withdrawal of labour if government doesn’t accede to demands for above-inflation increases.
“It’s an ultimatum we are going to be giving [government] on November 22, that it’s either you work with us, or something bigger is going to happen in the public service,” December Mavuso, deputy general secretary of the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), said on Thursday...
‘Things to get difficult’ as public servants prepare for strike
