National

Fiscal constraints stand in the way of creating a sovereign wealth fund now, says Masondo

The creation of such a fund would require the generation of a budget surplus

BL Premium
16 November 2022 - 19:43 Linda Ensor

The government is committed to establishing a sovereign wealth fund and looking at options and models, but doing so would require generating a budget surplus on strong economic growth and higher tax revenues, deputy finance minister David Masondo said in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The creation of such a fund would have to be considered later due to present fiscal constraints and spending priorities, Masondo said in a question-and-answer session between MPs and the economic cluster of ministers...

