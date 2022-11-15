Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
Eskom has lost another senior manager, with acting head of generation Rhulani Mathebula having resigned with immediate effect, adding to the embattled state-owned power company’s woes.
The company, which produces about four-fifths of the country’s power, has now suffered at least five high-level resignations in 2022 while battling to improve the performance of its generation fleet during SA’s worst year of load-shedding to date...
Rhulani Mathebula joins exodus of senior staff at Eskom
Resignation of the acting head of generation is the fifth high-level departure at the embattled utility in 2022
