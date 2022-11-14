Home affairs proposes a post-election panel on electoral reform

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
The lack of capital injection is one of the reasons why vast tracks of communal land lie barren and unploughed
Industry could create 1.4-million jobs, says presidency spokesperson
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Business Day TV talks to Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital Partners and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Bill Burns also said to have raised prisoner swap with Putin’s spy chief at meeting in Ankara
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
The department of home affairs is proposing that the Electoral Amendment Bill — which comes into to power after the 2024 elections — include a clause mandating the government to appoint a panel of experts to investigate comprehensive reform of the electoral system after 2024, including the possibility of a constituency-based system.
This was on the basis of an urgent legal opinion obtained from the department’s legal counsel, Steven Budlender SC and Mitchell de Beer, who also raised concern about the signature requirement for independent candidates (currently about 8,800) contained in the bill adopted by the National Assembly. They said this was “unfair” compared to the 1,000 signatures required for political parties. Civil society organisations opposed to the bill have said that the very high signature requirement for independent candidates to qualify as a candidate represents an insurmountable barrier to them doing so...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Home affairs proposes a post-election panel on electoral reform
The department is urging the NCOP to include such a provision in the Electoral Amendment Bill
The department of home affairs is proposing that the Electoral Amendment Bill — which comes into to power after the 2024 elections — include a clause mandating the government to appoint a panel of experts to investigate comprehensive reform of the electoral system after 2024, including the possibility of a constituency-based system.
This was on the basis of an urgent legal opinion obtained from the department’s legal counsel, Steven Budlender SC and Mitchell de Beer, who also raised concern about the signature requirement for independent candidates (currently about 8,800) contained in the bill adopted by the National Assembly. They said this was “unfair” compared to the 1,000 signatures required for political parties. Civil society organisations opposed to the bill have said that the very high signature requirement for independent candidates to qualify as a candidate represents an insurmountable barrier to them doing so...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.