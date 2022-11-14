×

National

Home affairs proposes a post-election panel on electoral reform

The department is urging the NCOP to include such a provision in the Electoral Amendment Bill

BL Premium
14 November 2022 - 17:25 Linda Ensor

The department of home affairs is proposing that the Electoral Amendment Bill — which comes into to power after the 2024 elections — include a clause mandating the government to appoint a panel of experts to investigate comprehensive reform of the electoral system after 2024, including the possibility of a constituency-based system.

This was on the basis of an urgent legal opinion obtained from the department’s legal counsel, Steven Budlender SC and Mitchell de Beer, who also raised concern about the signature requirement for independent candidates (currently about 8,800) contained in the bill adopted by the National Assembly. They said this was “unfair” compared to the 1,000 signatures required for political parties. Civil society organisations opposed to the bill have said that the very high signature requirement for independent candidates to qualify as a candidate represents an insurmountable barrier to them doing so...

