×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Bail out SA Post Office, parliamentary committee chair urges government

Decision not to allocate funding in the MTBPS tabled last month was erroneous, says Boyce Maneli

BL Premium
13 November 2022 - 19:23 Bekezela Phakathi

The chair of parliament’s communications and digital technologies portfolio committee, Boyce Maneli, has urged the government to allocate funds to the struggling SA Post Office, saying failure to do so could be “catastrophic” to service delivery.

Maneli said in a letter to parliament’s finance committee last week that the decision not to allocate funding to the Post Office in the medium-term budget policy statement tabled last month was “erroneous”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.