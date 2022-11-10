×

National

New Eskom board member Tryphosa Ramano implicated in PPC forensic report

Ramano is named in a forensic report as a key source of alleged media leaks contravening JSE listing regulations

10 November 2022 - 16:35 Garth Theunissen

A little more than a month after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced a new Eskom board, one of its members has been implicated in a top-secret forensic report for allegedly leaking market-sensitive information to the media.

Tryphosa Ramano, the former CFO of PPC and a current Eskom board member, has been named in a report by forensic investigation firm Exactech as being a key source in alleged media leaks in late 2017. Exactech says the alleged leaks, which pertained to potential merger and acquisition talks that the cement producer was involved in at the time, were against JSE listing regulations...

