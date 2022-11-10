×

Amended Electoral Act ‘could face more changes after 2024 general election’

NCOP may still propose changes to Electoral Amendment Bill, which parliament may only be able to consider after next election, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula tells MPs

10 November 2022 - 15:08 Andisiwe Makinana
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: ZKOSTILE/PARLIAMENT
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: ZKOSTILE/PARLIAMENT

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has indicated the Electoral Amendment Bill, if enacted as is, may only be valid for the 2024 elections.

Mapisa-Nqakula told parliament’s programming committee meeting that any changes to the bill proposed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) might only be considered by parliament after the elections.

The unprecedented move would enable parliament will meet the Constitutional Court-imposed deadline of December 10 to enact the law and also deal with possible changes by the NCOP.

Mapisa-Nqakula said another possibility would be for parliament to extend its last term, which ends on December 1, to process proposed NCOP changes, or to pass the bill without making them, but insert a footnote indicating they will be made immediately after the elections.

“In the event the NCOP decides it wants to refer this bill back to us, two things should be considered: we extend and do our work, [but] whether we agree on how long it would take us to get to the end of that process is one matter we will have to look into,” she said.

“The second possibility will be that of the NCOP passing the bill as is. Then, at the bottom, insert that as it is now, for the 2024 elections, that is the bill we will use, that’s the law we will use. However, immediately after the elections there should be a process [to amend] the legislation,” she added.

“It’s not as though we have no options in the event the NCOP were to send this bill back to the National Assembly ... Some work will have to be done, but for now we will have to use the current version to go to the 2024 elections.”

Parliament passed the bill last month despite opposition from civil society organisations, which say its wording does not go far enough. If the NCOP proposes changes to a bill already passed by parliament the legislation is sent back to the assembly for concurrence.

In June 2020 the Constitutional Court found that exclusive party proportional representation could no longer be used and that independent candidates should be allowed to stand for provincial and national elections.

The apex court gave parliament 24 months to correct the defect in the Electoral Act. That deadline expired on June 10, but the court extended it by six months when it was clear the legislature wouldn’t conclude its work in time.

TimesLIVE

