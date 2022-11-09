European stock markets were lower, US equity futures were mixed and Asian shares edged up
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Executive manager Nelisiwe Thejane’s sworn statement that the public protector intimidated and harassed staff are simply baseless allegations, hearing told
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
However, a large degree of uncertainty remains about the future of the sugar giant
Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews Steven Powell, Era Gunning and Amelia Warren from ENSafrica
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Technical faults have forced the nation to import electricity to keep the lights on
Midfield maestro says he is working hard in training to impress Chiefs coach
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
Parliament’s public accounts watchdog is to ask minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele — who is in charge of the State Security Agency (SSA) — to explain next week why the agency will not appear before it to account on the progress made in the vetting of state officials, specifically Eskom officials.
This follows the refusal of the agency to appear before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday on the grounds that it only reports to parliament’s standing committee on intelligence...
Scopa clashes with SSA about vetting report
The State Security Agency says it will only report to parliament's joint standing committee on intelligence
