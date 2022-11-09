×

National

Scopa clashes with SSA about vetting report

The State Security Agency says it will only report to parliament's joint standing committee on intelligence

09 November 2022 - 14:38 Linda Ensor

Parliament’s public accounts watchdog is to ask minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele — who is in charge of the State Security Agency (SSA) — to explain next week why the agency will not appear before it to account on the progress made in the vetting of state officials, specifically Eskom officials.

This follows the refusal of the agency to appear before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday on the grounds that it only reports to parliament’s standing committee on intelligence...

