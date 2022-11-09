Most say SA is moving in the wrong direction, survey shows

Global equities weaker as investors there keep a close eye on results of US midterms with inflation data on the horizon
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Deal announced in Nairobi during Ramaphosa’s state visit is a reciprocation of a visa-free regime that has applied to South Africans visiting Kenya
Ipsos poll finds that the ANC would get 41% of the vote if an election were to be held today
The alternative exchange says the savings are due to lower trading fees and its ability to narrow the bid-offer spreads of the prices of listed securities
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Democrats take Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in US 2022 midterm election
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
More than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction, a new survey showed on Wednesday, adding to evidence of discontent in a country grappling with record high unemployment, rampant corruption and violent crime.
The survey of 2,000 adults, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of political think-tank Rivonia Circle, found that if an election was held today, the ANC would get 41% of the vote from about 26-million registered voters...
