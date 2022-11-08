×

National

DMRE starts second procurement to replace unfit cadastral system

Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available

08 November 2022 - 19:05 Linda Ensor

The department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) has started a fresh procurement process to replace the antiquated SA Mineral Resources Administration System (Samrad), but the mining industry says that could take years when a proven, easily implementable, off-the-shelf system used widely in the rest of Africa is available.

Hilda Mhlongo, the DMRE’s deputy director-general for corporate services, said the new procurement process had now been initiated after the initial procurement by the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) was cancelled following an audit. The terms of reference and bid specifications were still being compiled and would be completed at the end of November. The bid will be advertised by December 15, Mhlongo said...

