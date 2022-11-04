×

National

World Bank approves $497m Komati switch to renewables

SA’s power sector contributes to 41% of the country’s CO₂ emissions, according to the World Bank

04 November 2022 - 08:34 Nico Gous

The World Bank has approved $497m (R9.1bn) in financing to help SA lower its greenhouse gas emissions by decommissioning and repurposing the Komati coal-fired power plant in Mpumalanga using renewables and batteries.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a difficult challenge worldwide, and particularly in SA given the high carbon intensity of the energy sector,” World Bank Group president David Malpass said in a statement. “Closing the Komati plant this week is a good first step towards low carbon development.”..

