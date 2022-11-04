×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Sanral awards tenders to put crucial projects back on track

BL Premium
04 November 2022 - 05:00 Bekezela Phakathi

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) says four of its five crucial road improvement and construction projects valued at about R17bn are back on track after tenders were awarded this week.

The projects, which are crucial to support economic growth, were halted earlier this year due to “a material irregularity in the tender process”, including violation of internal control measures meant to prevent collusion...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.