National

Transnet to reprioritise budget to allow for wage hikes

Group CEO Portia Derby says the R8.5bn given by the state in the medium-term budget will fund the repair of infrastructure

03 November 2022 - 19:41 Thando Maeko

Transnet group CEO Portia Derby says the rail and ports utility will have to reprioritise its operating budget to allow for the extra increases they awarded to striking workers a few weeks ago.

After a two weeklong strike by employees in October, during which Transnet was forced to declare force majeure, the company finally agreed to offer its employees  a 6% increase in year one, a 5.5% increase in year two and a 6% increase in year three plus increases to medical and housing allowances, to entice them back to work...

