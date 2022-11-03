×

National

Mkhwebane declined leave to appeal — again

Suspended public protector ordered to pay costs personally — with UDM, PAC and ATM

03 November 2022 - 18:13 FRANNY RABKIN

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lost another application in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday and was ordered to pay costs in her personal capacity. 

Judges Lister Nuku, Matthew Francis and James Lekhuleni declined her application for leave to appeal against their ruling that refused to allow her to return to work...

