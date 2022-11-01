×

National

Vehicles sales rise 11.4% year on year in October

Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports

01 November 2022 - 14:59 David Furlonger
New-vehicle sales continued to outperform last year’s numbers in October, with combined sales of cars and commercial vehicles totalling 45,966. That was 11.4% more than the 41,251 of October 2021 and takes the aggregate market for the first 10 months of 2022 to 437,467 units — 13.1% ahead of the 386,754 at the same stage last year.

October new-car sales totalled 30,597, which was 10.4% more than last year’s 27,716. For the year to date, the car market is 19.8% stronger — 301,137 against 251,288.

Exports held up well last month, considering the potential impact from the brief strike at state transport operator Transnet. Car shipments rose 34.6% to 18,023 units, from 13,390 in October 2021. Bakkie exports dipped slightly but the overall export market grew 16.1%, from 25,407 to 29,508.

For the first 10 months of 2021, industry exports were up 14.4%, from 256,017 to 292,900 compared with a year earlier.

China makes inroads after years priming to meet demand for e-vehicles

China’s car exports rose more than 50% in the first nine months of 2022, shipping out more than 2-million vehicles
Opinion
1 day ago

Government policy on EVs likely only by February

Motor industry says it needs clarity on incentives for emission-free vehicles before committing to local manufacturing
National
4 days ago
