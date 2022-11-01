Siyangena loses appeal over R5.5bn Prasa contracts

Europe’s Stoxx 600 is up 1.3% on the day, while the FTSE 100 climbed 1.5% and the DAX 1.1%
What will all the Chief Twit’s hot air about free speech boil down to now that he has the reins?
Supreme Court of Appeal upholds ruling that the company was complicit in corruption, impropriety and maladministration regarding a security access management system
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
SA Canegrowers will meet the company’s business rescue practitioners on Wednesday for an update on financial arrangements
SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Kyiv says evacuations amount to forced deportations from its land snatched by Russia
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by Siyangena Technologies against a 2020 high court judgment that set aside multibillion-rand contracts it signed with the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).
Prasa had appointed Siyangena to supply and maintain an integrated security access management system at various stations in a pilot project to upgrade certain stations in preparation for the 2010 Fifa World Cup. The rollout was extended, and an allegedly irregular procurement process led to a substantial increase in costs.
Prasa approached the Pretoria high court in March 2018 to have its decision to conclude about R5.5bn in procurement contracts with Siyangena reviewed and set aside.
In addition to setting aside the contracts in 2020, the full bench of the court directed that an independent engineer be appointed to determine whether any payments made by Prasa to Siyangena be offset against the value of work done.
The SCA said Siyangena appeared to accept the nullification of the contracts, but took issue with the order for the engineer’s appointment. Siyangena’s position was that it had no knowledge of the internal workings of Prasa, was an “innocent” contracting party and there was no basis to infer it was complicit in malfeasance.
In a unanimous judgment of the full bench delivered by acting judge of appeal Mahendra Chetty, the SCA said that where there was evidence of corruption, an order declaring the contracts unconstitutional ought to follow.
Even innocent counterparties are not generally entitled to benefit or profit from an unlawful contract
Chetty said the factual findings by the high court displayed a concerted effort on behalf of officials within Prasa to debase almost all aspects of the procurement process to the benefit of Siyangena.
He said it was also apparent Siyangena was, on occasion, introduced as the contractor based primarily on it being an existing contractor.
In other instances, specifications were proposed by Siyangena rather than Prasa. When officials within the procurement structure raised concerns about source and price, these were dismissed.
“The high court inferred an ‘existence of corruption ... [because] a multitude of irregularities exist’ and in the ‘absence of a candid explanation from the tenderer’,” Chetty said.
Siyangena was rightly found by the high court to have been “complicit to the corruption, impropriety and maladministration”.
“It is inconsistent with notions of justice and equity that it [Siyangena] should be allowed to profit from the unlawful procurement contracts. Furthermore, even innocent counterparties are not generally entitled to benefit or profit from an unlawful contract.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Siyangena loses appeal over R5.5bn Prasa contracts
Supreme Court of Appeal upholds ruling that the company was complicit in corruption, impropriety and maladministration regarding a security access management system
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by Siyangena Technologies against a 2020 high court judgment that set aside multibillion-rand contracts it signed with the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).
Prasa had appointed Siyangena to supply and maintain an integrated security access management system at various stations in a pilot project to upgrade certain stations in preparation for the 2010 Fifa World Cup. The rollout was extended, and an allegedly irregular procurement process led to a substantial increase in costs.
Prasa approached the Pretoria high court in March 2018 to have its decision to conclude about R5.5bn in procurement contracts with Siyangena reviewed and set aside.
In addition to setting aside the contracts in 2020, the full bench of the court directed that an independent engineer be appointed to determine whether any payments made by Prasa to Siyangena be offset against the value of work done.
The SCA said Siyangena appeared to accept the nullification of the contracts, but took issue with the order for the engineer’s appointment. Siyangena’s position was that it had no knowledge of the internal workings of Prasa, was an “innocent” contracting party and there was no basis to infer it was complicit in malfeasance.
In a unanimous judgment of the full bench delivered by acting judge of appeal Mahendra Chetty, the SCA said that where there was evidence of corruption, an order declaring the contracts unconstitutional ought to follow.
Chetty said the factual findings by the high court displayed a concerted effort on behalf of officials within Prasa to debase almost all aspects of the procurement process to the benefit of Siyangena.
He said it was also apparent Siyangena was, on occasion, introduced as the contractor based primarily on it being an existing contractor.
In other instances, specifications were proposed by Siyangena rather than Prasa. When officials within the procurement structure raised concerns about source and price, these were dismissed.
“The high court inferred an ‘existence of corruption ... [because] a multitude of irregularities exist’ and in the ‘absence of a candid explanation from the tenderer’,” Chetty said.
Siyangena was rightly found by the high court to have been “complicit to the corruption, impropriety and maladministration”.
“It is inconsistent with notions of justice and equity that it [Siyangena] should be allowed to profit from the unlawful procurement contracts. Furthermore, even innocent counterparties are not generally entitled to benefit or profit from an unlawful contract.”
TimesLIVE
PETER BRUCE: Agencies, advisers and boards, boards, boards
READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa details steps against state capture culprits
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
More port woes as strike-hit Transnet declares force majeure
MARK BARNES: United effort needed to get trains back on track
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.