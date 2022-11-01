×

National

Siyangena loses appeal over R5.5bn Prasa contracts

Supreme Court of Appeal upholds ruling that the company was complicit in corruption, impropriety and maladministration regarding a security access management system

01 November 2022 - 18:35 Ernest Mabuza
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Siyangena Technologies against the setting aside of contracts it was awarded by Prasa. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Siyangena Technologies against the setting aside of contracts it was awarded by Prasa. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by Siyangena Technologies against a 2020 high court judgment that set aside multibillion-rand contracts it signed with the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

Prasa had appointed Siyangena to supply and maintain an integrated security access management system at various stations in a pilot project to upgrade certain stations in preparation for the 2010 Fifa World Cup. The rollout was extended, and an allegedly irregular procurement process led to a substantial increase in costs.

Prasa approached the Pretoria high court in March 2018 to have its decision to conclude about R5.5bn in procurement contracts with Siyangena reviewed and set aside.

In addition to setting aside the contracts in 2020, the full bench of the court directed that an independent engineer be appointed to determine whether any payments made by Prasa to Siyangena be offset against the value of work done.

The SCA said Siyangena appeared to accept the nullification of the contracts, but took issue with the order for the engineer’s appointment. Siyangena’s position was that it had no knowledge of the internal workings of Prasa, was an “innocent” contracting party and there was no basis to infer it was complicit in malfeasance.

In a unanimous judgment of the full bench delivered by acting judge of appeal Mahendra Chetty, the SCA said that where there was evidence of corruption, an order declaring the contracts unconstitutional ought to follow.

Even innocent counterparties are not generally entitled to benefit or profit from an unlawful contract
Acting judge Mahendra Chetty

Chetty said the factual findings by the high court displayed a concerted effort on behalf of officials within Prasa to debase almost all aspects of the procurement process to the benefit of Siyangena.

He said it was also apparent Siyangena was, on occasion, introduced as the contractor based primarily on it being an existing contractor.

In other instances, specifications were proposed by Siyangena rather than Prasa. When officials within the procurement structure raised concerns about source and price, these were dismissed.

“The high court inferred an ‘existence of corruption ... [because] a multitude of irregularities exist’ and in the ‘absence of a candid explanation from the tenderer’,” Chetty said.

Siyangena was rightly found by the high court to have been “complicit to the corruption, impropriety and maladministration”.

“It is inconsistent with notions of justice and equity that it [Siyangena] should be allowed to profit from the unlawful procurement contracts. Furthermore, even innocent counterparties are not generally entitled to benefit or profit from an unlawful contract.”

TimesLIVE

