×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Food costs almost 11% more than it did a year ago

The household affordability index tracks food prices from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries around SA

01 November 2022 - 13:40 Suthentira Govender
Picture: 123RF/GUI YONGNIAN
Picture: 123RF/GUI YONGNIAN

Cash-strapped South Africans are paying almost 11% more for basic food items than they did a year ago.

This is according to the latest household affordability index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD).

The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries, in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

The average cost of the household food basket, according to the index, increased by R470.28 (10.9%) from R4,317.56 in October 2021 to R4,787.83 in October 2022.

“Foods which increased in price in October by more than 5% include onions, butternut, carrots, green pepper, oranges, rice, sugar beans, potatoes and peanut butter.

“In October 2022, the child support grant of R480 is 28% below the food poverty line of R663, and 42% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R825.31),” said Mervyn Abrahams of PMBEJD.

“The national minimum wage is R23.19 an hour and R185.52 for an eight-hour day. In October 2022, with 21 working days, the maximum national minimum wage for a general worker is R3,895.92.”

He said the cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four is R3,234.69.

“On our calculations, using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport, and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, electricity and transport [takes] up 59% of a worker’s wage (R2,299.50/R3,895.92). 

“Food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R1,596.42 — for food and everything else), and so in October, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 50.6% (having R1,596.42 left after transport and electricity, and with food costing R3,234.69).”

TimesLIVE

Adding jobs to the Bank’s mandate will not fix the problem, says Kganyago

SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Economy
3 hours ago

Consumers rush to credit to keep their heads above water

South Africans rely more on credit card debt and overdrafts despite rocketing interest rates
Economy
1 day ago

PODCAST | What the medium-term budget policy statement means for consumer finances

Rising inflation and interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets - will Godongwana’s plan provide relief?
Economy
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Provinces carry exorbitant cost of training SA ...
National / Health
2.
Komati power station shut for good after 60 years ...
National
3.
Struggling Transnet eyes formal partnerships with ...
National
4.
Strategic Fuel Fund chair Nelisiwe Magubane dies
National
5.
Ramaphosa used Zulu king recognition event to ...
National

Related Articles

Adding jobs to the Bank’s mandate will not fix the problem, says Kganyago

Economy

Higher-than-expected SA trade surplus surprises Sars

Economy

Consumers rush to credit to keep their heads above water

Economy

WEBINAR | Green hydrogen: a key investment for SA’s economy

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.