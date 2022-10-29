Disappointing results and dim outlooks from major US tech companies weighed on global stocks
International travel has never before seen the extent of the crash or the scale of the recovery that resulted from the pandemic and its aftermath.
International travel has never before seen the extent of the crash or the scale of the recovery that resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
The numbers are astonishing. The UN agency World Tourism Organization reports a billion fewer international tourist arrivals in 2021, and a loss of $1-trillion (R18-trillion) in total export revenues from international tourism...
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Travel is back, but the rules have changed
From January to July this year, international tourist arrivals increased 172% over the previous year
