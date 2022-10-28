Fuel prices to rise in November

Disappointing results and dim outlooks from major US tech companies weighed on global stocks
It could boost its coffers even more if it fixed the problems the sector is experiencing
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
Rising inflation and interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets - will Godongwana’s plan provide relief?
Locusts can travel 5km-130km in a day which makes it difficult to track and destroy them
Record-low interest rates during the first half of Bolsonaro’s term helped Brazil’s farmers to invest in capital, while a weak exchange rate and robust global demand have made commodity exports ...
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Motorists face more hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel in November, the department of mineral resources & energy has confirmed.
Both grades of petrol — 93 and 95 — will rise by 51c/l from Wednesday, while diesel will increase by R1.43/l for 0.05% sulphur and R1.44/l for 0.005% sulphur. Illuminating paraffin goes up by R1.03/l.
The price hikes have been attributed to the increase in international fuel prices and the depreciation of the rand against the US dollar in the period under review. The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for September 30 to October 27 was R18.11 compared with R17.55 during the previous period. This led to a higher contribution to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 37.55c/l, 51.43c/l and 48.02c/l respectively.
It means from midnight on Tuesday the inland retail prices of 95 unleaded and 93 unleaded will respectively increase to R22.87/l and R22.57/l. The wholesale prices of 0.05% and 0.005% diesel increase to R25.49/l and R25.74/l respectively.TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fuel prices to rise in November
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
Motorists face more hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel in November, the department of mineral resources & energy has confirmed.
Both grades of petrol — 93 and 95 — will rise by 51c/l from Wednesday, while diesel will increase by R1.43/l for 0.05% sulphur and R1.44/l for 0.005% sulphur. Illuminating paraffin goes up by R1.03/l.
The price hikes have been attributed to the increase in international fuel prices and the depreciation of the rand against the US dollar in the period under review.
The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for September 30 to October 27 was R18.11 compared with R17.55 during the previous period. This led to a higher contribution to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 37.55c/l, 51.43c/l and 48.02c/l respectively.
It means from midnight on Tuesday the inland retail prices of 95 unleaded and 93 unleaded will respectively increase to R22.87/l and R22.57/l. The wholesale prices of 0.05% and 0.005% diesel increase to R25.49/l and R25.74/l respectively.
TimesLIVE
‘No imminent shortage of fuel,’ department says after claim of scarcity
No new fossil-fuel cars to be sold in EU from 2035
Government policy on EVs likely only by February
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.