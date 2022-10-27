×

National

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: FSCA tightens grip on crypto industry

Business Day TV talks to head of Legal at Luno, Paul Harker

27 October 2022 - 22:46
Picture: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
Picture: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

SA has joined many other countries tightening regulation on digital assets. This comes as the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) declared cryptocurrencies as financial products. Business Day TV discussed what this means for the industry with the head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker.

