Treasury clarifies some of the proposed conditions for Eskom debt takeover

Treasury wants the sale of noncore assets, improvements in operations and dealing with the moral hazard

27 October 2022 - 19:04 Linda Ensor

Eskom will be required to sell off its noncore assets and make operational improvements if the government is going to assume part of its R400bn debt.        

These are some of the provisional conditions under discussion for the debt takeover, Treasury head of asset and liability management Duncan Pieterse said in reply to questions from MPs who wanted to know what conditions would be attached to government bailouts of state-owned enterprises (SOEs)...

