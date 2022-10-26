×

National

It’s the end of e-tolls, says Outa

The saga has been a lesson for government on the need to take the public seriously, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage

26 October 2022 - 17:49 Denis Droppa

After a decade of defiance, seven transport ministers and billions in uncollectable debt, the government has finally acknowledged the likely end of the unpopular funding method for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP), says civil action organisation Outa.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday included the transfer of R23.7bn from the government to Sanral to pay off government-guaranteed debt...

