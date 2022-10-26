×

National

EFF MPs disrupt start of Enoch Godongwana’s speech

The disruption caused a delay of about 10 minutes to the start of the speech

26 October 2022 - 14:47 Linda Ensor
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu addressing the media during press conference at their headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu addressing the media during press conference at their headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI

A phalanx of EFF MPs dressed in red overalls disrupted the start of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s speech on the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday.

The MPs held up up placards reading “Godongwana is a pervert” and “Godongwana bribed his way out of GBV case”, among other things, delaying the speech by about 10 minutes .

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu insisted the rules of parliament allowed MPs to hold up placards in the National Assembly. However, ANC MP Bheki Radebe said the rules did not allow party political slogans so the placards were out of order.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula then asked Godongwana to begin his speech, which he did.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

